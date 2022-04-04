CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) Now Covered by Analysts at Sidoti

Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $149.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barrington Research restated an outperform rating on shares of CSW Industrials in a report on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CSW Industrials from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CSW Industrials from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSWI opened at $114.28 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.28 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.25. CSW Industrials has a fifty-two week low of $107.14 and a fifty-two week high of $145.50.

CSW Industrials ( NASDAQ:CSWI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $136.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.14 million. CSW Industrials had a net margin of 9.55% and a return on equity of 14.43%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that CSW Industrials will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. CSW Industrials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.95%.

In related news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 286 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.09, for a total value of $34,345.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of CSW Industrials by 11.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,687 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CSW Industrials by 69.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 11,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after acquiring an additional 4,576 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of CSW Industrials by 54.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 88,113 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,438,000 after acquiring an additional 31,132 shares during the period. Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CSW Industrials in the third quarter valued at about $1,491,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of CSW Industrials in the third quarter valued at about $203,000. 75.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Industrial Products and Specialty Chemicals. The Industrial Products segment offers specialty mechanical products; grilles, registers, and diffusers; fire and smoke protection products; architecturally specified building products; and storage, filtration, and application equipment for use with its specialty chemicals and other products for general industrial applications.

