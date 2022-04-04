Cullinan Oncology (NASDAQ:CGEM) Trading 10.4% Higher

Cullinan Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM – Get Rating) shares traded up 10.4% on Monday . The company traded as high as $12.13 and last traded at $12.13. 5,843 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 195,356 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.99.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cullinan Oncology in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cullinan Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Cullinan Oncology from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.26 and its 200 day moving average is $17.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $540.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.75 and a beta of 0.33.

Cullinan Oncology ( NASDAQ:CGEM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.24). Sell-side analysts forecast that Cullinan Oncology, Inc. will post -2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cullinan Oncology by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,839,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,379,000 after acquiring an additional 209,518 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cullinan Oncology by 0.5% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,237,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,939,000 after acquiring an additional 6,756 shares during the last quarter. Nextech Invest AG bought a new position in shares of Cullinan Oncology in the fourth quarter worth about $18,842,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Cullinan Oncology by 223.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,175,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,136,000 after buying an additional 812,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Cullinan Oncology by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 431,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,663,000 after buying an additional 10,633 shares during the last quarter. 87.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cullinan Oncology Company Profile

Cullinan Oncology Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing a pipeline of targeted oncology and immuno-oncology therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead candidate is the CLN-081, an orally available small molecule that is in a Phase I/IIa dose escalation and expansion trial for treating patients with non-small cell lung cancer.

