Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.93.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CWK. Raymond James raised their target price on Cushman & Wakefield from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Cushman & Wakefield from $23.75 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cushman & Wakefield from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research decreased their price target on Cushman & Wakefield from $44.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th.

NYSE:CWK traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $20.47. 6,317 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,018,760. The company has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of 18.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. Cushman & Wakefield has a one year low of $15.97 and a one year high of $23.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.01.

Cushman & Wakefield ( NYSE:CWK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. Cushman & Wakefield had a return on equity of 20.16% and a net margin of 2.66%. Cushman & Wakefield’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.12) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cushman & Wakefield will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

In other Cushman & Wakefield news, President Andrew R. Mcdonald sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $230,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman W Brett White sold 186,304 shares of Cushman & Wakefield stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.94, for a total value of $4,087,509.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 211,843 shares of company stock valued at $4,652,320. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Cushman & Wakefield in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,421,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,507,000. Lakewood Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. Lakewood Capital Management LP now owns 4,857,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,020,000 after buying an additional 1,203,182 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 7,198.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 963,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,426,000 after purchasing an additional 950,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,318,000. 80.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cushman & Wakefield plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial real estate services under the Cushman & Wakefield brand in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific segments.

