CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of CVR Partners from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

Get CVR Partners alerts:

UAN stock opened at $141.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.28 and a beta of 1.65. CVR Partners has a 1 year low of $42.00 and a 1 year high of $150.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $111.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.33.

CVR Partners ( NYSE:UAN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $5.76 EPS for the quarter. CVR Partners had a net margin of 14.68% and a return on equity of 25.25%. The firm had revenue of $188.92 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $5.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. This is a positive change from CVR Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.93. This represents a $20.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.83%. CVR Partners’s payout ratio is 285.95%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its holdings in shares of CVR Partners by 22.5% during the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 5,857 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. HAP Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVR Partners during the third quarter valued at $774,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new position in CVR Partners in the third quarter valued at about $268,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in CVR Partners by 25.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 462,940 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,267,000 after buying an additional 93,690 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of CVR Partners in the third quarter worth about $466,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.45% of the company’s stock.

CVR Partners Company Profile (Get Rating)

CVR Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of nitrogen fertilizer products in the United States. The company offers ammonia products for agricultural and industrial customers; and urea and ammonium nitrate products to agricultural customers, as well as retailers and distributors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CVR Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVR Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.