Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
CYCC stock traded down $0.08 on Friday, hitting $3.03. 1,304 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,721. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $2.63 and a 1-year high of $7.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.27 and a 200-day moving average of $4.01.
Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.17. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.34) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals will post -3.46 earnings per share for the current year.
About Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)
Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It uses cell cycle, transcriptional regulation and DNA damage response biology to develop medicines for cancer and other proliferative diseases. The company builds a biopharmaceutical business, which is focused in hematology and oncology based on a pipeline of novel drug candidates.
