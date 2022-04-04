Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

CYCC stock traded down $0.08 on Friday, hitting $3.03. 1,304 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,721. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $2.63 and a 1-year high of $7.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.27 and a 200-day moving average of $4.01.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.17. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.34) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals will post -3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals by 61.7% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 23,852 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 9,100 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals by 210.2% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 322,373 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after acquiring an additional 218,448 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals by 219.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 44,631 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 30,668 shares during the period. 37.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It uses cell cycle, transcriptional regulation and DNA damage response biology to develop medicines for cancer and other proliferative diseases. The company builds a biopharmaceutical business, which is focused in hematology and oncology based on a pipeline of novel drug candidates.

