DAD (DAD) Tops One Day Volume of $6.24 Million

DAD (DAD) traded up 8.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 4th. One DAD coin can currently be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00000351 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DAD has a market capitalization of $72.95 million and approximately $6.24 million worth of DAD was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, DAD has traded 8.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002176 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003598 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002173 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.43 or 0.00037919 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.80 or 0.00108323 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

DAD Profile

DAD is a coin. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2019. DAD’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 452,499,896 coins. DAD’s official Twitter account is @dad_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . DAD’s official website is dad.one . DAD’s official message board is medium.com/@dad_chain

According to CryptoCompare, “DAD as a new generation of decentralized advertising public chain, has made advertising data more open and transparent so that advertisers are able to know where their money is spent without infringing on users' privacy. Moreover, micro-amount and high-frequency settlement is now an option in the advertising industry thanks to the Lightning Network, and combined with incentives of the token economy, empowering all parties to maintain a healthy advertising ecology. “

Buying and Selling DAD

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DAD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

