Daktronics (NASDAQ:DAKT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Daktronics (NASDAQ:DAKT – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DAKT opened at $3.84 on Thursday. Daktronics has a 1 year low of $3.78 and a 1 year high of $7.23. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.02 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Get Daktronics alerts:

Daktronics (NASDAQ:DAKT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.03). Daktronics had a net margin of 0.35% and a return on equity of 1.00%.

In other news, CEO Reece A. Kurtenbach purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.02 per share, for a total transaction of $40,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Daktronics by 10.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 165,741 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 15,497 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in Daktronics by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 95,927 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 13,693 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Daktronics by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 104,718 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $690,000 after acquiring an additional 18,892 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Daktronics by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 836,064 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,510,000 after acquiring an additional 17,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Daktronics by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,715 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 2,211 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.68% of the company’s stock.

Daktronics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Daktronics, Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells electronic display systems and related products worldwide. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Live Events, High School Park and Recreation, Transportation, and International. The company offers video display systems, such as displays to show various levels of video, graphics, and animation; indoor and outdoor LED video displays, including centerhung, landmark, ribbon board, and corporate office entrance displays, as well as video walls and hanging banners; mobile and modular display systems; architectural lighting and display products; indoor and outdoor scoreboards for various sports, digit displays, scoring and timing controllers, statistics software, and other related products; and timing systems for sports events primarily aquatics and track competitions, as well as swimming touchpads, race start systems, and relay take-off platforms.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Daktronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daktronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.