Daktronics (NASDAQ:DAKT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Daktronics (NASDAQ:DAKT – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:DAKT opened at $3.84 on Thursday. Daktronics has a 1 year low of $3.78 and a 1 year high of $7.23. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.02 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.
Daktronics (NASDAQ:DAKT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.03). Daktronics had a net margin of 0.35% and a return on equity of 1.00%.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Daktronics by 10.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 165,741 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 15,497 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in Daktronics by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 95,927 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 13,693 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Daktronics by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 104,718 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $690,000 after acquiring an additional 18,892 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Daktronics by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 836,064 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,510,000 after acquiring an additional 17,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Daktronics by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,715 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 2,211 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.68% of the company’s stock.
Daktronics Company Profile (Get Rating)
Daktronics, Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells electronic display systems and related products worldwide. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Live Events, High School Park and Recreation, Transportation, and International. The company offers video display systems, such as displays to show various levels of video, graphics, and animation; indoor and outdoor LED video displays, including centerhung, landmark, ribbon board, and corporate office entrance displays, as well as video walls and hanging banners; mobile and modular display systems; architectural lighting and display products; indoor and outdoor scoreboards for various sports, digit displays, scoring and timing controllers, statistics software, and other related products; and timing systems for sports events primarily aquatics and track competitions, as well as swimming touchpads, race start systems, and relay take-off platforms.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Daktronics (DAKT)
- Has Etsy Stock Finally Bottomed?
- Winnebago Stock is Ready to Spring Forward
- Campbell Soup Stock is Warming Up for a Breakout
- BlackBerry is Having Growing Pains That Will Keep it in Penny Stock Range
- 3 Stocks Under $50 a Share to Buy Now
Receive News & Ratings for Daktronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daktronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.