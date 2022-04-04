Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY) vs. BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI) Head-To-Head Contrast

BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI – Get Rating) and Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for BigBear.ai and Dassault Systèmes, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BigBear.ai 0 1 1 0 2.50 Dassault Systèmes 3 7 4 0 2.07

BigBear.ai presently has a consensus price target of $10.00, indicating a potential upside of 19.62%. Dassault Systèmes has a consensus price target of $51.00, indicating a potential upside of 3.91%. Given BigBear.ai’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe BigBear.ai is more favorable than Dassault Systèmes.

Profitability

This table compares BigBear.ai and Dassault Systèmes’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BigBear.ai N/A N/A N/A Dassault Systèmes 15.91% 18.25% 7.77%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares BigBear.ai and Dassault Systèmes’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BigBear.ai $145.58 million 2.64 -$123.55 million N/A N/A Dassault Systèmes $5.75 billion 11.41 $915.25 million $0.71 69.32

Dassault Systèmes has higher revenue and earnings than BigBear.ai.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.2% of Dassault Systèmes shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Dassault Systèmes beats BigBear.ai on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BigBear.ai (Get Rating)

BigBear.ai is a provider of artificial intelligence, machine learning, cloud-based big data analytics, and cyber engineering solutions. BigBear.ai, formerly known as GigCapital4 Inc., is based in COLUMBIA, Md.

About Dassault Systèmes (Get Rating)

Dassault SystÃ¨mes SE provides software solutions and services worldwide. It offers SOLIDWORKS design software for 3D design, electrical and printed circuit board design, product data management, simulation, manufacturing, and technical communication; CATIA, an engineering and design software for product 3D computer-aided design; GEOVIA for modeling and simulating the earth; and BIOVIA that provides the scientific community with advanced biological, chemical, and materials experiences. The company also provides SIMULIA that delivers realistic simulation applications; DELMIA, which enables global industrial operations; 3DVIA that provides 3D space planning solutions; and ENOVIA that enables to plan and track the definition of success for customer. In addition, it offers Centric PLM, a product lifecycle management software solution; 3DEXCITE, a real-time 3D visualization software; NETVIBES, which enables organizations to gather, align, and enrich big data; 3DEXPERIENCE platform that provides organizations a holistic and real-time view of their business activities and ecosystem, as well as connecting people, ideas, data, and solutions together in a single environment; and MEDIDATA, a clinical research study software that provides evidences and insights to pharmaceutical, biotech, medical device, and diagnostic companies, as well as academic researchers. Further, the company provides consulting, deployment, outcome based, and training services. It primarily serves companies in the transportation and mobility; industrial equipment; aerospace and defense; high-tech; life sciences and healthcare; energy and materials; home and lifestyle; construction, cities, and territories; consumer packaged goods and retail; marine and offshore; and business services sectors through distributors and resellers. Dassault SystÃ¨mes SE was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in VÃ©lizy-Villacoublay, France.

