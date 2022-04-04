DecentBet (DBET) Trading Down 15.6% This Week

DecentBet (DBET) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 4th. DecentBet has a market cap of $357,700.83 and $228.00 worth of DecentBet was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DecentBet coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, DecentBet has traded down 15.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DecentBet Coin Profile

DecentBet (CRYPTO:DBET) is a coin. It was first traded on September 23rd, 2017. DecentBet’s total supply is 188,632,973 coins. DecentBet’s official website is www.decent.bet . DecentBet’s official Twitter account is @Decent_Bet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DecentBet is /r/decentbet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Decent.bet is a smart contract-based sports betting platform and an online casino. DBET is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that will be used for all purposes within Decent.bet's platform. “

DecentBet Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DecentBet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DecentBet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DecentBet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

