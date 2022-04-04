Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) Shares Purchased by Meritage Portfolio Management

Meritage Portfolio Management grew its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,041 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DECK. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the first quarter worth about $2,940,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 62.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 122,378 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $47,002,000 after buying an additional 47,223 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 8.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 332,699 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $127,780,000 after buying an additional 26,203 shares during the last quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Deckers Outdoor in the third quarter valued at about $2,389,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 26.5% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,967 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after buying an additional 832 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Deckers Outdoor alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on DECK. BTIG Research upped their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $480.00 to $487.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Deckers Outdoor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $388.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $475.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $478.00 to $358.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $447.55.

DECK opened at $276.67 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.48 and a beta of 0.85. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 1-year low of $231.88 and a 1-year high of $451.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $286.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $347.14.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $8.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.35 by $0.07. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 28.28% and a net margin of 14.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $8.99 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 15.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Deckers Outdoor (Get Rating)

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Deckers Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deckers Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.