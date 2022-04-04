DEEPSPACE Price Down 38.7% Over Last Week (DPS)

DEEPSPACE (DPS) traded 27.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. DEEPSPACE has a total market capitalization of $6.21 million and $84,998.00 worth of DEEPSPACE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, DEEPSPACE has traded 38.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One DEEPSPACE coin can currently be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000259 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002204 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001789 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.84 or 0.00048125 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0693 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,422.98 or 0.07542453 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $45,595.30 or 1.00468238 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.95 or 0.00046159 BTC.

About DEEPSPACE

DEEPSPACE’s total supply is 89,598,881 coins and its circulating supply is 52,893,498 coins. The Reddit community for DEEPSPACE is https://reddit.com/r/DeepSpaceGame . DEEPSPACE’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

DEEPSPACE Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEEPSPACE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEEPSPACE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DEEPSPACE using one of the exchanges listed above.

