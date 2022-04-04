Definitive Healthcare Corp (NASDAQ:DH) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Definitive Healthcare Corp (NASDAQ:DH – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $36.55.

DH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $45.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Definitive Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $26.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Definitive Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Definitive Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th.

Get Definitive Healthcare alerts:

DH opened at $25.12 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.67. Definitive Healthcare has a 1 year low of $18.15 and a 1 year high of $50.30.

Definitive Healthcare ( NASDAQ:DH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $46.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.78 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Definitive Healthcare will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Richard Douglas Booth purchased 2,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.06 per share, for a total transaction of $49,996.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Definitive Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth approximately $19,401,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 50.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,256,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,672,000 after purchasing an additional 756,587 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Definitive Healthcare by 1,110.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 55,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,529,000 after buying an additional 51,311 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Definitive Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth approximately $173,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Definitive Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth approximately $429,000. Institutional investors own 97.34% of the company’s stock.

About Definitive Healthcare (Get Rating)

Definitive Healthcare Corp. provides healthcare commercial intelligence. The company’s SaaS platform creates new paths in the healthcare market. Definitive Healthcare Corp. is based in FRAMINGHAM, Mass.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Definitive Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Definitive Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.