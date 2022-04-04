Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) Given a €125.00 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER – Get Rating) has been assigned a €125.00 ($137.36) target price by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 198.97% from the stock’s current price.

DHER has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €90.00 ($98.90) target price on shares of Delivery Hero in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €145.00 ($159.34) target price on shares of Delivery Hero in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Berenberg Bank set a €75.00 ($82.42) price target on Delivery Hero in a report on Monday, March 21st. Jefferies Financial Group set a €95.00 ($104.40) target price on Delivery Hero in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €80.00 ($87.91) target price on Delivery Hero in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €118.20 ($129.89).

DHER stock traded up €1.95 ($2.14) during trading on Monday, hitting €41.81 ($45.95). The stock had a trading volume of 1,257,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 283,556. The company’s 50 day moving average price is €49.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €86.22. Delivery Hero has a 1-year low of €36.45 ($40.05) and a 1-year high of €141.95 ($155.99). The stock has a market cap of $10.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.43, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates approximately in 50 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. Delivery Hero SE has a strategic partnership agreement with Woowa Brothers Corp. to expand its Asian operations. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

