Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Buys New Holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 18,516 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,007,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 108.3% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 352 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 245.1% in the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 390 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. 82.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DHI. StockNews.com began coverage on D.R. Horton in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on D.R. Horton from $125.00 to $104.00 in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on D.R. Horton from $132.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on D.R. Horton in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.31.

Shares of NYSE DHI opened at $76.18 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 6.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.28. The firm has a market cap of $26.99 billion, a PE ratio of 6.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.63. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.47 and a twelve month high of $110.45.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.37. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 30.88% and a net margin of 15.66%. The firm had revenue of $7.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.14 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 15.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is currently 7.22%.

In other news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 1,122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.63, for a total transaction of $92,710.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 423 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.46, for a total value of $36,149.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,545 shares of company stock valued at $482,980 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 31 states and 98 markets under the names of D.R.

