Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Buys New Shares in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 89,439 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,241,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,220 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $291,000. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $236,000. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,912,084 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $97,919,000 after acquiring an additional 637,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keating Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Keating Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 269,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $6,736,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620 shares during the last quarter. 59.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SU shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Suncor Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Suncor Energy from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on Suncor Energy in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TD Securities lifted their price target on Suncor Energy from C$45.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Suncor Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Suncor Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.21.

Shares of SU opened at $32.77 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.56. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.10 and a 12 month high of $34.09.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8 billion. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 10.44%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.3311 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. This is a boost from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 59.91%.

Suncor Energy, Inc is an integrated energy company, which develops petroleum resource basins. Its activities include oil sands development, and upgrading, onshore and offshore oil and gas production, petroleum refining, and product marketing. The company operates through the following business segments: Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing.

