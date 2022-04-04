Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Buys Shares of 15,236 The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 15,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,947,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HSY. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Hershey by 50.4% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Hershey during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 84.4% during the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Hershey in the third quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Hershey in the third quarter valued at $57,000. 51.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Hershey news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 269 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.45, for a total transaction of $52,845.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.08, for a total transaction of $30,762.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,012,956 shares of company stock valued at $205,952,245 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Hershey stock opened at $218.77 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.90 billion, a PE ratio of 30.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.40. The Hershey Company has a one year low of $156.87 and a one year high of $218.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $205.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $190.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 16.47% and a return on equity of 60.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.49 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were given a $0.901 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. Hershey’s payout ratio is currently 50.63%.

Several research firms have commented on HSY. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Hershey from $221.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Hershey from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Hershey in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $226.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Hershey from $197.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $210.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hershey currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.73.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

