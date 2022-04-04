Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Buys Shares of 4,373 The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 4,373 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,540,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SHW. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 123.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,950,247 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $803,794,000 after buying an additional 1,629,745 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 42,179.0% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,076,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $707,000 after buying an additional 1,073,455 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,232,806 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,138,465,000 after buying an additional 639,285 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $218,305,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1,099.6% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 352,627 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $98,635,000 after buying an additional 323,231 shares during the period. 76.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $253.91 per share, with a total value of $253,910.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John G. Morikis purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $259.55 per share, for a total transaction of $519,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SHW shares. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $353.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sherwin-Williams in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut Sherwin-Williams from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $380.00 to $335.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $275.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $331.32.

SHW stock opened at $255.21 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $262.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $298.86. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12-month low of $233.32 and a 12-month high of $354.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52. The company has a market cap of $66.49 billion, a PE ratio of 36.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.14.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.01). Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 9.35% and a return on equity of 78.98%. The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.76 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.70 EPS. Sherwin-Williams’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a $0.60 dividend. This is an increase from Sherwin-Williams’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.48%.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

