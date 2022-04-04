Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Buys Shares of 637 O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 637 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $449,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ORLY. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. RE Advisers Corp raised its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 37.9% during the 3rd quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 80 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. 79.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ORLY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $695.00 to $785.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $740.00 to $765.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Citigroup increased their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $675.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Wedbush raised their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $650.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $640.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $713.50.

In other news, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro bought 80 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $630.00 per share, with a total value of $50,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 2.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ORLY opened at $667.43 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $668.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $656.88. The firm has a market cap of $44.45 billion, a PE ratio of 21.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.02. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $506.51 and a twelve month high of $710.86.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The specialty retailer reported $7.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.00 by $1.64. The business had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.07 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 16.24% and a return on equity of 251,634.50%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.40 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 33.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About O’Reilly Automotive (Get Rating)

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.