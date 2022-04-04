Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Invests $1.91 Million in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,524 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,907,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BIO. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 312.5% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 33 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 812.5% during the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 73 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 3rd quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $96,000. 64.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $750.00 to $800.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th.

BIO stock opened at $570.89 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $588.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $682.26. The company has a market capitalization of $17.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.90. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $524.19 and a 1-year high of $832.70.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $732.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $731.94 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a return on equity of 3.70% and a net margin of 145.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.01 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 13.8 EPS for the current year.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc engages in the development and production of specialty chemicals used in biochemical, pharmaceutical, and other life science research applications. It operates through the Life Sciences and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments.

