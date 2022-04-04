Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Invests $3.10 Million in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 22,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,095,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 345.2% in the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 56.1% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.56% of the company’s stock.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 3,127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.70, for a total transaction of $405,571.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lynn C. Martin sold 5,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.95, for a total value of $661,717.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 79,224 shares of company stock worth $10,274,477 over the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ICE shares. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. UBS Group cut their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $164.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Raymond James raised their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.80.

Shares of ICE opened at $132.70 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.48, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.92. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a twelve month low of $109.04 and a twelve month high of $139.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 44.26%. Intercontinental Exchange’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th were issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. This is an increase from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is 21.17%.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

