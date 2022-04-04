Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Invests $345,000 in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 43,389 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $345,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 130.3% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,679,728 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $8,096,000 after buying an additional 950,489 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its holdings in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 555,800 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $4,418,000 after purchasing an additional 41,177 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 17.4% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,716,457 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $26,187,000 after purchasing an additional 403,436 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 101.4% in the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 1,136,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $10,951,000 after purchasing an additional 572,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 58.6% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 195,514 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,885,000 after purchasing an additional 72,209 shares in the last quarter. 21.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock in a research note on Saturday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock stock traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $5.50. 10,424,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,231,734. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock has a 1 year low of $5.34 and a 1 year high of $10.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.37 and a 200-day moving average of $7.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.10.

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock had a return on equity of 340.18% and a net margin of 11.86%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter.

Mobile TeleSystems PJSC engages in the provision of mobile, fixed-line and digital services. It offers wireless Internet access and fixed voice, broadband, and pay-TV. The firm operates through the following segments: Russia Convergent, Moscow Fixed Line, Ukraine, MTS Bank and Other. The Russia Convergent segment represents the results of mobile and fixed line operations, which encompasses services rendered to customers across regions of Russia, including voice and data services, transmission, broadband, pay-TV and various value-added services and retail operations.

