Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Invests $383,000 in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 4,854 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $383,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 1,371.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,373,554 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $279,398,000 after acquiring an additional 3,144,285 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 14,192,597 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,121,641,000 after acquiring an additional 1,655,617 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 10,537,662 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $906,871,000 after acquiring an additional 1,514,150 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 2,473.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,239,358 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $102,644,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 56.3% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 3,223,796 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $277,439,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160,950 shares during the last quarter. 94.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CoStar Group alerts:

CSGP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on CoStar Group from $115.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Citigroup lowered their price target on CoStar Group from $110.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on CoStar Group from $102.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. TheStreet cut CoStar Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.22.

Shares of NASDAQ CSGP traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $66.00. 99,217 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,757,649. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 11.77 and a quick ratio of 11.78. CoStar Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.00 and a twelve month high of $101.05. The company has a market cap of $26.07 billion, a PE ratio of 88.24 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.01.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.06. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 7.13% and a net margin of 15.05%. The business had revenue of $506.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $501.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CoStar Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar COMPS, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CoStar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoStar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.