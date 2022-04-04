Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Makes New $484,000 Investment in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 735 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $484,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in HubSpot by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,050 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,738,000 after buying an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of HubSpot in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,333,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 84.2% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,643 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,252,000 after buying an additional 7,606 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in HubSpot during the 4th quarter valued at $1,209,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in HubSpot by 58.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,946 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.34% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on HubSpot in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $953.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price objective on HubSpot from $500.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on HubSpot from $862.00 to $645.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on HubSpot from $850.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on HubSpot from $845.00 to $675.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $739.04.

In other news, insider Brian Halligan sold 11,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.80, for a total transaction of $4,525,056.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 6.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HUBS stock opened at $490.93 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $481.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $625.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. HubSpot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $378.88 and a 52-week high of $866.00. The firm has a market cap of $23.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -293.97 and a beta of 1.62.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 5.98% and a negative return on equity of 7.63%. The firm had revenue of $369.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.52 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.19) EPS. HubSpot’s quarterly revenue was up 46.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that HubSpot, Inc. will post -2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HubSpot, Inc develops Internet marketing software solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Brian Patrick Halligan and Dharmesh Shah on April 4, 2005, and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

