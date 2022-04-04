Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Makes New $534,000 Investment in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,332 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $534,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ANSYS during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in ANSYS by 3,900.0% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 80 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in ANSYS by 322.2% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 76 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 220.3% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 205 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RE Advisers Corp lifted its holdings in ANSYS by 46.9% in the third quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 216 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ANSS opened at $316.49 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $316.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $355.29. ANSYS, Inc. has a 1-year low of $258.00 and a 1-year high of $413.89. The firm has a market cap of $27.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

ANSYS ( NASDAQ:ANSS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.14. ANSYS had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 23.84%. The company had revenue of $661.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $645.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.29 EPS for the current year.

In other ANSYS news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 3,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.84, for a total transaction of $1,082,396.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on shares of ANSYS from $400.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on ANSYS from $437.00 to $389.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Barclays decreased their target price on ANSYS from $305.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Friday, March 25th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $253.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ANSYS presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $316.69.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

