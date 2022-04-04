Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Makes New $558,000 Investment in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $558,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TTWO. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 244.5% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 162,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,070,000 after acquiring an additional 115,490 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 24.3% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares during the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software in the third quarter valued at $3,107,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 386,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,750,000 after purchasing an additional 11,900 shares during the period. Finally, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. boosted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 419.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 12,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,884,000 after purchasing an additional 9,871 shares during the period. 84.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TTWO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Take-Two Interactive Software from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $215.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $222.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $198.06.

Take-Two Interactive Software stock opened at $151.88 on Monday. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 1-year low of $133.54 and a 1-year high of $195.82. The stock has a market cap of $17.53 billion, a PE ratio of 33.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $159.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $165.62.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $866.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $867.93 million. Take-Two Interactive Software had a return on equity of 15.63% and a net margin of 15.40%. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Take-Two Interactive Software Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, Social Point, and Playdots labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes and content.

