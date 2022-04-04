Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Makes New $617,000 Investment in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,572 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $617,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 29,052.2% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 118,358 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $17,200,000 after buying an additional 117,952 shares during the last quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC acquired a new stake in Quest Diagnostics in the 3rd quarter worth about $229,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 12,188 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,771,000 after buying an additional 1,304 shares during the last quarter. Kendall Capital Management boosted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 44.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 5,835 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $848,000 after buying an additional 1,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Quest Diagnostics in the 3rd quarter worth about $214,000. 86.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DGX stock opened at $136.33 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 52-week low of $125.69 and a 52-week high of $174.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $136.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $146.22. The company has a market capitalization of $16.29 billion, a PE ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 1.12.

Quest Diagnostics ( NYSE:DGX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical research company reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.35 by ($0.02). Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 18.49% and a return on equity of 28.50%. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.48 earnings per share. Quest Diagnostics’s revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. This is an increase from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is 15.94%.

In related news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 6,228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.21, for a total transaction of $842,087.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.26, for a total value of $347,215.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DGX. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $159.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $162.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, UBS Group lowered Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.58.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

