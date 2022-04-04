Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Makes New $646,000 Investment in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 14,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $646,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of INVH. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Invitation Homes during the third quarter worth about $25,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes in the third quarter valued at about $55,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes in the third quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 51.9% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Invitation Homes alerts:

Shares of Invitation Homes stock opened at $41.04 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $24.94 billion, a PE ratio of 91.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.07 and a 12 month high of $45.80.

Invitation Homes ( NYSE:INVH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.26). Invitation Homes had a net margin of 13.08% and a return on equity of 2.85%. The firm had revenue of $520.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $523.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. Invitation Homes’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a positive change from Invitation Homes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 195.56%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on INVH shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Invitation Homes from $48.50 to $44.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Invitation Homes from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 24th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Invitation Homes in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on Invitation Homes from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Invitation Homes has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.37.

Invitation Homes Profile (Get Rating)

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INVH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invitation Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitation Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.