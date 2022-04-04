Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Makes New Investment in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 41,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,571,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 74,182,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,579,308,000 after purchasing an additional 3,123,446 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in MetLife by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,975,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $798,819,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003,429 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in MetLife by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,007,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $617,754,000 after acquiring an additional 187,448 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in MetLife by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,236,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $508,410,000 after acquiring an additional 444,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in MetLife by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 5,316,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $328,207,000 after acquiring an additional 41,337 shares in the last quarter. 88.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get MetLife alerts:

MET has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on MetLife in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on MetLife from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Evercore ISI upgraded MetLife from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $67.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Barclays lifted their price target on MetLife from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on MetLife in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, MetLife currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.54.

Shares of NYSE MET opened at $70.50 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.63, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.94. MetLife, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.21 and a 52-week high of $72.55.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.75. The business had revenue of $20.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.67 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 9.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.03 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 8th were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 7th. MetLife’s payout ratio is 26.23%.

In other news, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 56,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total value of $3,996,478.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

MetLife Profile (Get Rating)

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.