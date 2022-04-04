Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Purchases New Shares in iShares MSCI Italy ETF (NYSEARCA:EWI)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Italy ETF (NYSEARCA:EWI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 74,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,428,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. owned 0.36% of iShares MSCI Italy ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWI. Millburn Ridgefield Corp boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Italy ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 81,532 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,580,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Italy ETF by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 11,731 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Italy ETF by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 10,564 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Italy ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 81,394 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,576,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Italy ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 150,631 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,942,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Italy ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA EWI opened at $29.97 on Monday. iShares MSCI Italy ETF has a 52 week low of $25.51 and a 52 week high of $34.53. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.90.

iShares MSCI Italy Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Italy Capped Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Italy 25/50 Index (Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Milan Stock Exchange.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Italy ETF (NYSEARCA:EWI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Italy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Italy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.