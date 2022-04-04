Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Takes Position in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WSTGet Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,687 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $1,729,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WST. Morgan Stanley increased its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 79.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 565,478 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $203,064,000 after buying an additional 250,453 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 14.0% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,260,099 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $534,963,000 after buying an additional 154,534 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 42.3% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 515,148 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $218,701,000 after buying an additional 153,180 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,338,591 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $627,811,000 after buying an additional 105,397 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 60.4% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 249,099 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $105,753,000 after buying an additional 93,783 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Quintin J. Lai sold 8,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.69, for a total transaction of $2,979,467.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on WST shares. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $450.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Saturday, January 8th.

Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock opened at $417.03 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $30.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.93, a PEG ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $391.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $413.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $285.29 and a 1-year high of $475.35.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WSTGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.12. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 23.37% and a return on equity of 31.20%. The business had revenue of $730.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $710.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 9.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 19th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.17%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio is 8.28%.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following business segments: Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers proprietary packaging, containment and drug delivery products, along with analytical lab services, to biologic, generic and pharmaceutical drug customers.

