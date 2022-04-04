Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Takes Position in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $426,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Whirlpool by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 55,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,262,000 after buying an additional 3,468 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in Whirlpool by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 21,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,939,000 after acquiring an additional 3,392 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Whirlpool by 130.2% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 25,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,114,000 after purchasing an additional 14,191 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in Whirlpool by 1.2% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 180,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,836,000 after buying an additional 2,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spectrum Management Group LLC grew its position in Whirlpool by 11.2% during the third quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 27,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,589,000 after acquiring an additional 2,758 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Whirlpool stock traded up $2.79 on Monday, reaching $175.23. 4,821 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 949,937. The firm has a market cap of $10.27 billion, a PE ratio of 6.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $196.47 and its 200-day moving average is $210.98. Whirlpool Co. has a one year low of $169.25 and a one year high of $257.68.

Whirlpool ( NYSE:WHR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $6.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.88 by $0.26. Whirlpool had a net margin of 8.11% and a return on equity of 32.84%. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.64 earnings per share. Whirlpool’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Whirlpool Co. will post 27.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a $1.75 dividend. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. This is a positive change from Whirlpool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.67%.

Whirlpool declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, February 14th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 16.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Whirlpool from $190.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Whirlpool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $198.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Whirlpool in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $295.00 to $221.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $214.83.

In related news, Director Gary T. Dicamillo sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.90, for a total transaction of $209,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

