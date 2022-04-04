Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD) Price Target to $20.00

Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $27.00 to $20.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.
SRAD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley cut Sportradar Group from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Sportradar Group from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sportradar Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Sportradar Group from $30.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Sportradar Group from $28.00 to $17.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sportradar Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $25.58.
SRAD opened at $16.65 on Thursday. Sportradar Group has a 1 year low of $11.06 and a 1 year high of $28.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.84.
Sportradar Group AG focuses on operating as a holding company for Sportradar Holding AG that provides integrated sports data and technology platforms to the sports betting industry in the United Kingdom, Malta, Switzerland, and internationally. The company offers mission-critical software, data, and content to sports leagues, betting operators, and media companies.
