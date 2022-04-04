Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Bank of America raised Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €16.00 ($17.58) to €14.00 ($15.38) in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €13.00 ($14.29) to €14.00 ($15.38) and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Citigroup raised Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $13.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.12.

Shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $13.10 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.00. The company has a market cap of $27.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.85, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of $9.46 and a 1 year high of $16.70.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft ( NYSE:DB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.47 billion. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 4.29%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,545 shares of the bank’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 2.4% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 36,090 shares of the bank’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 14.9% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,155 shares of the bank’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 133,972 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,675,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 6.8% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 23,590 shares of the bank’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 1,512 shares in the last quarter.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile (Get Rating)

Deutsche Bank AG engages in the provision of corporate banking and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Investment Bank, Private Bank, Asset Management, Capital Release Unit, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate Bank segment includes the global transaction bank as well as the German commercial clients division.

