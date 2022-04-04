Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Upgrades Kingfisher (LON:KGF) to Buy

Kingfisher (LON:KGF – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, LSE.Co.UK reports. The firm presently has a GBX 335 ($4.39) price objective on the home improvement retailer’s stock, down from their previous price objective of GBX 355 ($4.65). Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price suggests a potential upside of 26.46% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on KGF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 313 ($4.10) price objective on shares of Kingfisher in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on Kingfisher from GBX 370 ($4.85) to GBX 295 ($3.86) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 370 ($4.85) price target on shares of Kingfisher in a research report on Monday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 350.50 ($4.59).

LON:KGF opened at GBX 264.90 ($3.47) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of £5.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 296.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 323.09. Kingfisher has a 1 year low of GBX 247.40 ($3.24) and a 1 year high of GBX 389.67 ($5.10). The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.29.

Kingfisher plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies home improvement products and services primarily in the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, and internationally. The company also offers property investment, finance, digital, sourcing, and IT services. It operates approximately 1,386 stores in eight countries across Europe under the B&Q, Castorama, Brico DÃ©pÃ´t, Screwfix, TradePoint, and Koctas brands.

