Deutsche Bank Rese… Reiterates “$200.00” Price Target for BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX)

Deutsche Bank Rese… set a $200.00 target price on BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet downgraded BioNTech from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $225.00 target price on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of BioNTech from $284.00 to $217.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $299.00 target price on BioNTech in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered BioNTech from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $264.00.

NASDAQ BNTX opened at $178.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $43.36 billion, a PE ratio of 5.15 and a beta of -0.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $159.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $228.25. BioNTech has a 52 week low of $110.00 and a 52 week high of $464.00.

BioNTech ( NASDAQ:BNTX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported $12.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.44 by $4.74. BioNTech had a return on equity of 166.48% and a net margin of 54.34%. The firm had revenue of $5.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1501.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BioNTech will post 38.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BioNTech during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of BioNTech during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of BioNTech during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of BioNTech by 60.2% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 149 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BioNTech by 266.7% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 15.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BioNTech

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in the developing of FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I/II trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116 for non-small cell lung cancer.It also develops neoantigen specific immunotherapies, such as Autogene cevumeran (BNT122), which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; mRNA intratumoral immunotherapy comprising SAR441000 that is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and BNT141 and BNT142 to treat multiple solid tumors.

