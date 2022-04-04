Deutsche Bank Rese… Reiterates “$200.00” Price Target for BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX)

Deutsche Bank Rese… set a $200.00 target price on BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.
Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet downgraded BioNTech from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $225.00 target price on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of BioNTech from $284.00 to $217.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $299.00 target price on BioNTech in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered BioNTech from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $264.00.
NASDAQ BNTX opened at $178.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $43.36 billion, a PE ratio of 5.15 and a beta of -0.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $159.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $228.25. BioNTech has a 52 week low of $110.00 and a 52 week high of $464.00.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BioNTech during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of BioNTech during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of BioNTech during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of BioNTech by 60.2% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 149 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BioNTech by 266.7% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 15.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About BioNTech (Get Rating)
BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in the developing of FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I/II trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116 for non-small cell lung cancer.It also develops neoantigen specific immunotherapies, such as Autogene cevumeran (BNT122), which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; mRNA intratumoral immunotherapy comprising SAR441000 that is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and BNT141 and BNT142 to treat multiple solid tumors.
