Deutsche Börse AG (ETR:DB1) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Deutsche Börse AG (ETR:DB1 – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €166.30 ($182.75).

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DB1. Morgan Stanley set a €171.20 ($188.13) price target on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Barclays set a €165.00 ($181.32) price objective on Deutsche Börse in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Warburg Research set a €154.00 ($169.23) price objective on Deutsche Börse in a research report on Monday, February 7th. UBS Group set a €180.00 ($197.80) price objective on Deutsche Börse in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €156.00 ($171.43) price objective on Deutsche Börse in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th.

DB1 traded up €1.60 ($1.76) during trading on Monday, reaching €164.60 ($180.88). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 325,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 642,992. Deutsche Börse has a 52-week low of €132.65 ($145.77) and a 52-week high of €164.35 ($180.60). The company’s fifty day moving average price is €155.17 and its 200-day moving average price is €148.92. The company has a market capitalization of $30.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.68, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Deutsche BÃ¶rse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through seven segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Cash Equities), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services), and Qontigo (index and analytics business).

