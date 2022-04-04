Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) Given a €6.30 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA – Get Rating) received a €6.30 ($6.92) target price from Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s price target points to a potential downside of 13.83% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently commented on LHA. Credit Suisse Group set a €4.53 ($4.98) price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €7.90 ($8.68) price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €8.30 ($9.12) target price on Deutsche Lufthansa in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €8.00 ($8.79) target price on Deutsche Lufthansa in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Barclays set a €5.20 ($5.71) price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Deutsche Lufthansa currently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of €7.22 ($7.94).

ETR LHA opened at €7.31 ($8.03) on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €7.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €6.61. Deutsche Lufthansa has a twelve month low of €5.24 ($5.76) and a twelve month high of €11.72 ($12.88). The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 371.69. The company has a market capitalization of $8.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.44.

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 273 destinations in 86 countries. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of more than 210 destinations in 60 countries.

