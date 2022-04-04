DHT (NYSE:DHT) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

DHT (NYSE:DHT – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DHT MARITIME INC., formerly Double Hull Tankers, Inc. operates a fleet of double-hull crude oil tankers on international routes. DHT’s modern fleet consists of three Very Large Crude Carriers, two Suezmax tankers and four Aframax tankers. DHT intends to pursue a strategy of providing shareholders with a stable and visible distribution and also position the Company to use its incremental cash flow to fund future growth opportunities. “

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of DHT in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.53.

Shares of DHT traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $5.96. 2,600,407 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,434,080. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.76. DHT has a 52-week low of $4.55 and a 52-week high of $7.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -74.50 and a beta of -0.39.

DHT (NYSE:DHT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The shipping company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.04. DHT had a negative net margin of 3.89% and a negative return on equity of 3.66%. The firm had revenue of $49.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.83 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. DHT’s quarterly revenue was down 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that DHT will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of DHT during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of DHT during the 2nd quarter worth $78,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in DHT during the 3rd quarter worth about $78,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in DHT during the 3rd quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in DHT by 120.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,210 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 8,861 shares in the last quarter. 56.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Monaco, Singapore, and Norway. As of March 17, 2022, it had a fleet of 26 very large crude carriers with a capacity of 8,043,657 deadweight tons. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

