Diageo (LON:DGE) Earns Underperform Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their underperform rating on shares of Diageo (LON:DGE – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a GBX 2,800 ($36.68) price objective on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 4,650 ($60.91) price target on shares of Diageo in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 4,350 ($56.98) target price on shares of Diageo in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating and issued a GBX 3,900 ($51.09) target price on shares of Diageo in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a GBX 4,000 ($52.40) target price on shares of Diageo in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 4,070 ($53.31).

Shares of LON:DGE opened at GBX 3,870 ($50.69) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.58, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company has a market cap of £89.60 billion and a PE ratio of 29.77. Diageo has a 52 week low of GBX 3,019 ($39.55) and a 52 week high of GBX 4,110 ($53.84). The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 3,671.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 3,727.68.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 24th will be issued a dividend of GBX 29.36 ($0.38) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.56%.

In other Diageo news, insider Javier Ferrán purchased 237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 3,490 ($45.72) per share, for a total transaction of £8,271.30 ($10,834.82). Insiders have bought a total of 25,670 shares of company stock worth $94,104,900 in the last 90 days.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

