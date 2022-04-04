Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on FANG. Raymond James raised their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. TheStreet raised Diamondback Energy from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. KeyCorp raised their target price on Diamondback Energy from $147.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $147.37.

Shares of FANG stock opened at $138.44 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.56 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.01. Diamondback Energy has a 52-week low of $65.93 and a 52-week high of $147.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $132.65 and its 200 day moving average is $117.11.

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.38 by $0.25. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 32.10%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 162.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy will post 20.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This is an increase from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.77%.

In other Diamondback Energy news, COO Daniel N. Wesson sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.95, for a total value of $472,325.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Teresa L. Dick sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total transaction of $350,075.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,000 shares of company stock worth $2,479,840 over the last three months. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 136.9% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,213,030 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $209,508,000 after buying an additional 1,279,031 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,311,337 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $357,129,000 after buying an additional 927,878 shares in the last quarter. THRC Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $86,532,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Diamondback Energy by 97.3% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,321,328 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $125,090,000 after purchasing an additional 651,530 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners raised its stake in Diamondback Energy by 14.9% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,813,539 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $455,818,000 after purchasing an additional 625,959 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.27% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

