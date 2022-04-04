Digerati Technologies (OTCMKTS:DTGI) Stock Price Up 1.3%

Digerati Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DTGI – Get Rating) shares rose 1.3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.10 and last traded at $0.10. Approximately 229,446 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 8% from the average daily volume of 211,534 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.10.

Separately, Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $0.15 target price on shares of Digerati Technologies in a research report on Thursday, December 16th.

The company has a market capitalization of $14.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.11.

Digerati Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides Internet-based telephony products and services through its cloud application platform and session-based communication network in the United States. The company offers Internet broadband, fiber, mobile broadband, and cloud WAN solutions; cloud communication services, including fully hosted IP/PBX, mobile applications, Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) transport, SIP trunking, call center applications, auto attendant, voice and web conferencing, call recording, messaging, voicemail to email conversion, integrated mobility applications, and customized VoIP services; and remote network monitoring, data backup, and disaster recovery services, as well as enterprise-class data and connectivity solutions, such as cloud WAN (wide area network) or software-defined WAN, fiber, mobile broadband, and Ethernet over copper services.

