Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.
NASDAQ:DMRC opened at $26.41 on Thursday. Digimarc has a 52 week low of $21.50 and a 52 week high of $53.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.51.
Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The information technology services provider reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Digimarc had a negative return on equity of 48.11% and a negative net margin of 131.07%. The firm had revenue of $7.13 million during the quarter.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DMRC. Rubric Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Digimarc in the fourth quarter worth $13,708,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Digimarc by 566.3% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 310,812 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $10,704,000 after acquiring an additional 264,163 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Digimarc by 74.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 520,932 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $20,566,000 after acquiring an additional 221,841 shares in the last quarter. Altai Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Digimarc by 23.6% in the third quarter. Altai Capital Management L.P. now owns 921,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,719,000 after acquiring an additional 175,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of Digimarc by 18.2% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 340,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $11,710,000 after acquiring an additional 52,376 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.00% of the company’s stock.
About Digimarc (Get Rating)
Digimarc Corporation provides automatic identification solutions to commercial and government customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers Digimarc watermarks, a data carrier that provides a digital identity to media objects; Digimarc Discover, a software for computing devices and network interfaces that recognize and decode indicia of the identity of media; and Digimarc Verify, a suite of software tools used to inspect and verify that the identification and discovery of media.
