DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $80.00.

DOCN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on DigitalOcean from $80.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on DigitalOcean from $115.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DigitalOcean from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on DigitalOcean from $85.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of DigitalOcean from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th.

In other DigitalOcean news, CFO William G. Sorenson sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.92, for a total transaction of $1,827,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Alan Shapiro sold 40,456 shares of DigitalOcean stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.80, for a total value of $2,459,724.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of DigitalOcean during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of DigitalOcean in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in DigitalOcean by 515.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in DigitalOcean during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in DigitalOcean in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DOCN opened at $59.57 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $56.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -270.77. The company has a current ratio of 30.39, a quick ratio of 30.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. DigitalOcean has a 12-month low of $35.35 and a 12-month high of $133.40.

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.09). DigitalOcean had a negative net margin of 4.55% and a negative return on equity of 2.30%. The firm had revenue of $119.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.21) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that DigitalOcean will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a cloud computing platform in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its platform provides on-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium size businesses. The company offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking, as well as enables developers to extend the native capabilities of its cloud with fully managed application, container, and database offerings.

