Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on DDS. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on Dillard’s to $275.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dillard’s from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $270.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $245.00.

Shares of Dillard’s stock opened at $271.70 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $262.55 and a 200 day moving average of $257.31. Dillard’s has a 12 month low of $91.17 and a 12 month high of $416.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Dillard’s ( NYSE:DDS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $15.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.75 by $6.93. Dillard’s had a return on equity of 53.56% and a net margin of 13.28%. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.31 EPS. Dillard’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dillard’s will post 17.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Dillard’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.88%.

In other news, Director Warren A. Stephens purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $230.51 per share, with a total value of $4,610,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 24.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Dillard’s by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 35,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,572,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Dillard’s by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 77,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,089,000 after purchasing an additional 8,701 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dillard’s in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dillard’s in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $837,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Dillard’s by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. 61.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dillard's Company Profile

Dillard's, Inc operates retail department stores in the southeastern, southwestern, and midwestern areas of the United States. Its stores offer merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; and accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. As of January 30, 2021, the company operated 282 Dillard's stores, including 32 clearance centers, and an Internet store at dillards.com.

