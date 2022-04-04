Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Diodes from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Diodes has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $104.67.

NASDAQ DIOD opened at $83.87 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.78. Diodes has a 1 year low of $68.01 and a 1 year high of $113.98. The company has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $88.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.08.

Diodes ( NASDAQ:DIOD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.15. Diodes had a net margin of 12.67% and a return on equity of 20.10%. The company had revenue of $480.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $476.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Diodes will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Richard Dallas White sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.39, for a total value of $446,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Julie Holland sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.39, for a total transaction of $290,517.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,635 shares of company stock valued at $3,404,565 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Diodes in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,017,000. Invst LLC purchased a new position in Diodes in the fourth quarter valued at about $414,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Diodes by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,947,644 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $762,920,000 after buying an additional 152,151 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Diodes by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 21,136 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,321,000 after buying an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new position in Diodes in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,364,000. 94.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Diodes Incorporated designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. It focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active or passive components. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFET, TVS, and performance Schottky rectifiers; GPP bridges and retifiers, and performance Schottky diodes; Zener and performance Zener diodes, including tight tolerance and low operating current type; standard, fast, super-fast, and ultra-fast recovery rectifiers; bridge rectifiers; switching diodes; small signal bipolar and prebiased transistors; thyristor surge protection devices; and transient voltage suppressors.

