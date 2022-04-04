Dogecoin (DOGE) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $2.35 Billion

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 4th. In the last week, Dogecoin has traded 4.1% higher against the dollar. Dogecoin has a market cap of $19.90 billion and $2.35 billion worth of Dogecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dogecoin coin can now be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000321 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $125.25 or 0.00268225 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00013021 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001080 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001479 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0686 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000401 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001391 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Dogecoin Coin Profile

Dogecoin (DOGE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 8th, 2013. Dogecoin’s total supply is 132,670,764,300 coins. Dogecoin’s official Twitter account is @dogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dogecoin is /r/dogecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Dogecoin is dogecoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “A Bitcoin clone that has reached success through clever marketing. Over the past year well over a hundred new cryptocurrencies have been created but not many have instantly carved out a niche. Dogecoin has sponsored multiple high profile events such as Nascar teams and the winter Olympics – even so, there are few locations to use the coin – and instead, it has become a de facto internet tipping currency. The coin has produced 100 billion units by the end of 2014 and is now producing roughly 5 billion units per year. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), DogeChain (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Reward and Time only) “

Dogecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dogecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dogecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

