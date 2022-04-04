Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Position Reduced by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund decreased its position in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 39.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,610 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,077 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $2,974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in Dollar General by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 12,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,991,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC grew its position in Dollar General by 146.2% in the fourth quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Dollar General by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc. now owns 93,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,011,000 after buying an additional 3,683 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in Dollar General in the third quarter worth approximately $1,286,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Dollar General by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 12,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,013,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. 90.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Dollar General news, EVP Emily C. Taylor sold 10,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.20, for a total transaction of $2,205,523.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of DG stock traded up $0.52 on Monday, hitting $226.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,501,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,146,799. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.12. Dollar General Co. has a fifty-two week low of $185.15 and a fifty-two week high of $240.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $208.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $216.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.60.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.57. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 38.64%. The business had revenue of $8.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.62 EPS. Dollar General’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 11.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 4th. This is a positive change from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Dollar General’s payout ratio is presently 16.54%.

DG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $230.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $270.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $270.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $228.00 to $215.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.50.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

