Dollarama Inc. (TSE:DOL) Receives C$67.60 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Dollarama Inc. (TSE:DOL – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$73.20.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Dollarama from C$72.00 to C$80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Dollarama from C$73.00 to C$78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Desjardins upgraded shares of Dollarama from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$68.00 to C$74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$72.00 to C$79.00 in a research note on Thursday.

In other Dollarama news, Director Joshua Bekenstein sold 2,284 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$63.99, for a total value of C$146,150.88. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,581,552.12.

Shares of Dollarama stock traded down C$0.13 on Monday, hitting C$72.29. 495,375 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 651,925. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$66.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$61.49. The stock has a market capitalization of C$21.17 billion and a PE ratio of 35.95. Dollarama has a 1 year low of C$52.22 and a 1 year high of C$73.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18,873.64, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 1.32.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be paid a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. This is a boost from Dollarama’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Dollarama’s payout ratio is presently 10.00%.

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal items. The company also offers products online. As of January 31, 2021, it operated 1,355 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

