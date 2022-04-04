Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $84.33.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $81.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of D. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter worth $319,198,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 1,885.3% in the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,082,089 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $320,689,000 after acquiring an additional 3,876,471 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,640,019 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,371,081,000 after acquiring an additional 3,308,258 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 18,060,658 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,418,845,000 after acquiring an additional 2,649,044 shares during the period. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 524.5% in the third quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,367,098 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $172,846,000 after acquiring an additional 1,988,054 shares during the period. 67.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of D opened at $86.33 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.99 billion, a PE ratio of 21.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.41. Dominion Energy has a 1 year low of $70.37 and a 1 year high of $86.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.57.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 23.55% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Dominion Energy will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from Dominion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.09%.

Dominion Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.