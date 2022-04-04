Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares Acquired by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 435,290 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,404 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Dominion Energy worth $34,196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 10.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,944,715 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $290,213,000 after purchasing an additional 369,814 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 9.2% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 7,866 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 17.0% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 129,446 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,452,000 after purchasing an additional 18,802 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 9.4% in the third quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 11,187 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $809,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty One Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 6.4% in the third quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 14,954 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.04% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy stock opened at $86.33 on Monday. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.37 and a 52 week high of $86.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.99 billion, a PE ratio of 21.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.41.

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.90. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 23.55% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The business had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. This is a positive change from Dominion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 67.09%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays started coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dominion Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.33.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

